The dilemma of physical contact in the era of the coronavirus.

The humble handshake ranges from mundane to powerful: from a simple greeting between strangers who will never meet again to the closing of billions of dollars agreements between business titans.

There are several ideas on how the handshake originated. It may have originated in ancient Greece as a symbol of peace between two people, by showing that neither carried a weapon.

The part of shaking hands during a squeeze may have started in medieval Europe, when knights shook each other’s hands in an attempt to drop any concealed weapons.

Quakers are credited with popularizing the handshake after having considered it more egalitarian than bowing.

The handshake is a “literal gesture of human connection,” a symbol of how humans have evolved to be deeply social and tactile animals, says Cristine Legare, a professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, USA.

With a history dating back thousands of years, the handshake may be too ingrained to easily stop.

“The fact that we chose to perform an elbow strike as an alternative shows how important contact is, we did not want to lose that physical connection,” says Professor Legare.

Many animals also touch each other. GETTY IMAGES.

Not just humans

That biological urge to touch and be touched is also found in other animals. In the 1960s, American psychologist Harry Harlow demonstrated how vital contact and affection was to the development of young rhesus monkeys.

Other examples from the animal kingdom include our closest cousins: Chimpanzees often touch their palms, hug each other, and sometimes kiss as a form of greeting.

Giraffes use their necks, which can be up to two meters long, to engage in a type of behavior called “necking”, in which the males of the species interlace with each other, balance and rub each other to evaluate the strength and size of the other and thus establish who dominates.

Having said that, There are numerous forms of human greeting around the world that avoid the risk of transmission..

Alternatives

Many cultures greet each other by pressing the palms of their two hands together with their fingers pointing upwards, while making a slight bow, being the traditional Hindu greeting of Namaste one of the best known.

In Samoa there is the “eyebrow flash”Which consists of raising the eyebrows while smiling at the person you are greeting.

In Muslim countries, a hand over a heart it is a respectful way to greet someone you are not used to touching.

And there is the sign shaka HawaiianAdopted and popularized by American surfers, it is done by curling the three middle fingers and extending the thumb and the smaller finger while waving your hand back and forth to emphasize.

The Hawaiian shaka, symbol of surfers.

Physical contact has not always been considered as vital. During the first half of the 20th century, many psychologists believed that showing affection to children was simply a sentimental gesture that had no real purpose, even warning that displays of affection carried the risk of spreading disease and contributing to psychological problems in adults. .

In his book “Don’t Look, Don’t Touch,” behavioral scientist Val Curtis of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine says there is a possible reason why squeezes hands and kisses on the cheeks have lasted as a form of greeting, it is because they indicate that the other person is trustworthy enough to risk sharing their germs.

Hence, these practices have gone in and out of style depending on public health problems.

Disadvised

In the 1920s, articles appeared in the American Journal of Nursing warning that the hands are bacterial transfer agents and recommended that Americans adopt the custom that was used in China at the time: squeeze your own hands when you were greeting a friend.

There have been more recent objections to handshakes, prior to the coronavirus outbreak: in 2015, a University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) hospital established a handshake-free zone in its intensive care unit (policy that it only lasted six months).

Meanwhile, many Muslim women around the world have opposed handshaking on religious grounds.

But despite such reservations and objections to handshakes, as the 20th century progressed, the gesture became an almost universal and impregnable symbol of professional greeting.

Scientific studies of the ritual have identified how a good handshake activates the same part of the brain that processes other types of reward stimuli, like good food, drink and even sex.

Social distancing has forced us to modify ancient, deeply rooted habits.

A future without handshakes?

As some states in the US they begin to loosen their restrictions, the future of handshaking remains uncertain.

“I don’t think we should ever shake hands again, to be honestSaid Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House special coronavirus unit, in April.

“It would not only be good to prevent coronavirus disease; it would probably dramatically decrease influenza cases in this country. ”

The guidelines for social distancing are likely to remain in place for a long time, according to U.S. government guidelines for reopening the country, especially for vulnerable people like the elderly and people with medical comorbidities, such as lung disease, obesity, and diabetes. .

This could lead to what Stuart Wolf, associate president of Clinical Integration and Operations at Dell Medical, calls a “science fiction dystopia” where Society would be divided between those who can touch and be touched, and those who must remain isolated.

That could generate serious psychological consequencesDr. Wolf points out.

“We already attach so much importance to youth and vigor in our society, and this artificially forced distinction between the elderly and the sick, and the young and healthy will probably hit some people very hard.”

The need for physical contact is deeply rooted in us. There is a reason why it is estimated that a US president Shakes hands with 65,000 people per year.

“Habits are difficult to uproot,” says Elke Weber, a professor of psychology and public affairs at Princeton University, who studies how people take risks.

“On the other hand, social habits and customs can and do change when the social and economic context changes and, in this case, health. [Piensen en] foot dressing in China, which was also an ancient custom. “

The custom of greeting each other with a bow has helped countries like Thailand to reduce the spread of covid-19. GETTY IMAGES

Alreadyexist many contactless greetings options. Reverence, for example, is widely practiced around the world, with fewer coronavirus deaths attributed to it in Thailand.

You can also move one hand from side to side, nod your head, smile, and make all kinds of hand signals that do not require physical contact.

But Professor Legare points out that One of the cruel ironies of Covid-19 is that it is precisely when humans face stressful circumstances that they most depend on human contact.

“Think about the ways we respond when people are grieving about a death or something bad that happened, is it with a hug or could it just be sitting next to him and touching his shoulder.”

The forms of greeting we have adopted during the health crisis, such as beating of fists or elbows, simply are not enough when it comes to human connectivity.

Every time we do it there is an internalized complicit understanding of how they go against the tide of intuitive friendship, says Steven Pinker, a professor of psychology at Harvard University, in an article he wrote for The Harvard Gazette, the official news website of the University.

“That explains why, at least in my experience, people accompany these gestures with a small laugh, as if to show each other that superficially aggressive displays are new conventions in a moment of contagion and are offered in a spirit of camaraderie,” he says. Pinker.

Many of us laugh when greeting each other with our fists or elbows, pointing out that our intention is to be friendly without generating health risks.

Uncomfortable moment

Due to her work in public health, including infectious diseases, Deliana García was already stopping using handshakes with most people. But some habits are more difficult to break than others.

“I am a hugging fanatic,” says Garcia, noting that social distancing from her 85-year-old mother has been particularly difficult.

“She is very close, and I just want to get close to her, take her face and kiss her and tell her that I love her.”

This powerful drive collides with concerns about transmission, which rIt results in an “awkward dance” between the two, He says.

“Even as he gets closer I can feel my anxiety … What if i get sick?“Says Garcia. “So I retire, but if she starts to walk away, I follow her. I need touch to feel safe, and yet I can’t let it come close. We repel each other like two magnets from the same pole. “

As difficult as a future is without handshakes or caresses, it’s better than the alternative, says Professor Weber. “I don’t think people are exaggerating right now, quite the contrary.”

“Survival or trying to stay alive is another important basic human drive. The alternative is to come back to life as we knew it and ignore the fact that large numbers of older, overweight, and comorbid people will die until we establish herd immunity, which will take considerable time. ”

Our need for human contact collides with our basic drive to preserve our health and that of our loved ones.

But Don’t dismiss the humble handshake just yet.

While avoiding disease is an essential part of human survival, so is living a full and complex social life, says Arthur Markman, a professor in the department of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Maybe we will start by focusing on more routine hand washing, hand sanitizers, and strategies to avoid touching your face, rather than stop touching others entirely,” he says.

“The real concern is that we will develop a new normal in which there is no contact, so we will not realize what we are missing by not having any tactile contact with people in our social network. ”