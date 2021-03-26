Will we achieve herd immunity? | Tec Review

Health workers treat patients infected with COVID-19 in the full emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceiao hospital in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, in southern Brazil, amid the new coronavirus pandemic . – The state of Rio Grande do Sul has now imposed severe restrictions due to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. (Photo: SILVIO AVILA / AFP)

If you’ve let your guard down against Covid-19 because of the advancement of vaccination and because you hope to achieve herd immunity, you may need to rethink your actions.

According to an article published in the journal Nature, which quotes various experts, the idea that we will obtain immunity to SARS-CoV-2 to block most of the transmission is unlikely.

“In general, that threshold can only be reached with high vaccination rates. Many scientists had thought that once people began to immunize en masse, herd immunity would allow society to return to normal. Most estimates had placed the threshold between 60% and 70% of the population that gained immunity, either through vaccinations or previous exposure to the virus ”, explains the scientific magazine.

However, as the pandemic enters its second year, the mindset has already changed.

Will we achieve herd immunity?

“We move away from the idea that we will achieve herd immunity threshold and then the pandemic will disappear forever ”, says the epidemiologist Lauren Ancel Meyers, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas at Austin.

“This change reflects the complexities and challenges of the pandemic and should not overshadow the fact that vaccination is helping. The vaccine will mean that the virus will start to dissipate on its own, ”Meyers says.

But, as new variants emerge and immunity to infections potentially wanes, “we may find ourselves months or a year down the road still fighting the threat and dealing with future waves.”

Long-term prospects for the pandemic likely include Covid-19 becoming an endemic disease, very similar to influenza.

But in the short term, scientists are contemplating a new normal that does not include herd immunity.

Nature makes these five points:

1. It is not clear if vaccines prevent transmission

The key to herd immunity is that even if a person becomes infected, there are too few susceptible hosts around to sustain transmission. However, the messenger RNA vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech, for example, are extremely effective in preventing symptomatic diseases, but it is not yet clear whether they protect people from becoming infected or from transmitting the virus to others. That poses a problem for herd immunity.

“Herd immunity is only relevant if we have a vaccine that blocks transmission. If we don’t do it, then the only way to get herd immunity in the population is by giving everyone the vaccine, “he says. Shweta bansal, a mathematical biologist at Georgetown University in Washington.

2. Vaccine implementation is uneven

The speed and distribution of vaccine releases are important for several reasons, he says. Matt ferrari, an epidemiologist with the Pennsylvania State University Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics in University Park.

A perfectly coordinated global campaign could have ended Covid19, he says, in theory at least.

“It is technically feasible, but in reality it is highly unlikely that we will achieve it on a global scale,” he says. There are huge variations in the efficiency of vaccine implementation between countries.

Source: Our World in Data

3. New variants change the herd immunity equation

Even as vaccine implementation plans face distribution and allocation hurdles, new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are emerging that could be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines. “We are in a race with the new variants,” says Sara Del Valle, a mathematical and computational epidemiologist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

“The longer it takes to stop the transmission of the virus, the more time these variants have to emerge and spread,” he says.

4. Immunity may not last forever

Higher immunity rates can create selective pressure, favoring variants that can infect people who have been immunized. Prompt and comprehensive vaccination can prevent a new variant from establishing itself. But again, the inequality of vaccine releases creates a challenge, says Matt Ferrari.

“You have a little immunity, but you still have a little disease and you are caught in the middle.”

Vaccines will create – almost inevitably – new evolutionary pressures that will produce variants, which is a good reason to build infrastructure and processes to monitor them, he adds.

5. Vaccines can change human behavior

The problem is, as more people get vaccinated, their interactions will increase and that changes the herd immunity equation, which depends in part on how many people are exposed to the virus.

“The vaccine is not bulletproof. A vaccine offers 90% protection ”, recalls Nature.