DC has a large number of characters with which you can continue to expand your cinematic universe. One of them is Green Lantern, but even though his movie is on hold, an actor who is familiar with the superhero genre He has raised his hand to join the DCEU.

The Green Lantern Corps are made up of many characters and from what little is known about the film, Geoff Johns is currently writing the latest version of a script for the movie ‘Green Lantern Corps’So fans have been trying to decide who should play the members of the cosmic group.

Who said he’s ready to do it is the actor Michael Jai White, who has said he wants to be Green Lantern. This was learned, thanks to a recent Instagram video from the Geek House Show portal, where White said he would not object to playing Green Lantern’s version, John Stewart.

This is not the first time that Michael Jai White has said that he wants to be a Green Lantern, as he previously revealed that he would be happy to thank the studio if he let him play John Stewart and such were his desire, that last year He shared a fan art of himself as Stewart and his wife, Gillian White, as Vixen.

For those who don’t know, White is no stranger to the world of superhero adaptations in film, as he previously played ‘Spawn’ in 1997, and gave life to Gambol in ‘The Dark Knight’, also that on the small screen she played Bronze Tiger throughout ten episodes of the series Arrow.

For now, ‘Green Lantern Corps’ does not currently have a release date and it is known that it is still one of the most anticipated movies on the radar of many fans, the only thing its writer has said is that he’s making sure to write the best script and have the best story for the character.