Will Venom: Let There Be Carnage connect with the MCU? These trailer details could prove it

Things have gotten really interesting for those who follow superhero movies closely. Some did not want to believe it, to others it seemed impossible, but the truth is that the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage includes some details that could confirm its connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that not a few members of the public are waiting. It seems that Sony and Disney have great plans for their comic book characters on the big screen.

Maybe Venom – 35% wasn’t the critical success Sony was hoping for, yet boy was it able to garner a box office gross enough to secure a continuation. Tom Hardy will be back for more action with everyone’s favorite symbiote, who apparently has become much kinder and more considerate of his receiving body, we can see it in the first seconds of the advance of Let There Be Carnage.

Are Sony’s Marvel movies tied to the MCU? Is it possible? We know that Marvel Studios is really jealous of their productions and only sticks to their characters and situations, but the new trailer for Venom 2 It makes us think that things are changing, because something very interesting has been discovered during a specific moment.

One of the characters can be seen reading the Daily Bugle newspaper, something that also exists in the MCU, even with the same logo. The above is a clear detail of Sony’s connections with Marvel Studios, but what is really revealing is that, according to Geekosity, if the trailer is paused while the man closes the newspaper with violence, it is possible to read “Avengers Lose to Nightmare ”(The Avengers lose to Nightmare). Much has been said about the introduction of Nightmare as the future great villain of the MCU but so far we have not had any confirmation, so this headline in the Daily Bulge of Venom 2 It does not seem to be a coincidence, but a sample of the great things that are to come for the superhero cinema.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is starring Tom hardy in the role of Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom, we will also have Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasidy and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying; Andy Serkis is in charge of the direction. The new trailer lets us see that the next adventure will be full of fun but also violence, with Carnage unleashed on the city and Eddie Brock trying to cope with whatever methods are possible.

The movie that could give us answers about the connection between the MCU and Venom’s adventures at Sony is Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film really expected by the public due to its multiverse promises. Let’s remember that for months, all kinds of rumors have been accumulating about the return of several of the most important stars of the Spider-Man lore on the big screen, that is why fans are eager to throw themselves fully into theaters when the title appears on the billboard in December of this year.

Superhero cinema still has a lot to offer thanks to Marvel Studios and Sony, two of the most active companies in the business whose products are well received by viewers. With Venom: Let ThereBe Carnage A completely new stage could be inaugurated for the characters of the franchise, opening the doors to all kinds of incredible possibilities that will only bring success to its producers.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage It will hit the movie billboard on September 24. By December 17 we will have the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

