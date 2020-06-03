By Rodolfo León

As you probably have read, the previous chapter of the manga Dragon ball super finally showed us the anticipated fight between Goku and Moro. Despite the fact that our hero attacked him with everything he had, the evil sorcerer managed to resist all his attacks, to the point where Goku He could no longer fight, so all the searchlights turned Vegeta, who is now the last hope of humanity, but can the Prince of the Saiyans beat this fearsome villain?

It is not to blame anyone, but a bad calculation of Merus caused the Warriors Z were amazed at all the power of Moor, who turned out to be much stronger than thought. Despite his mastery of Ultra Instinct, Goku She couldn’t finish him off and ended up getting tired before she could do some kind of substantial injury to the antagonist.

After witnessing their defeat, the Androids 17 and 18 they decided to intervene to prevent Moor absorb the power of Goku. Fortunately, Vegeta managed to feel the defeat of his rival and ordered him to Pybara to teach you the technique of Instant Teleportation.

Having quickly mastered this skill, Vegeta I come back to the land, while the Androids kept fighting against Moor. By asking Goku if he Ultra Instinct had been useless in the fight, Vegeta He revealed that he learned a “much more superior technique.”

As is typical of Prince of the Saiyans, he ordered the Androids stop them from attacking Moor, for it was time to show them what he had learned in Yardrat with one last one-on-one confrontation. Surprised, Moro told him that there was no longer a stronger warrior than him, which Vegeta quickly contradicted when mentioning that he had already found a being capable of defeating him.

The bad news is that we will have to wait until June 20 to know the winner of this fight, when the 61st edition of the manga Dragon ball super finally comes into our hands.

