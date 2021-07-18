Will Vanessa Claudio give up Suelta la Sopa? This is known!

Everything seems to indicate that the beautiful conductive Vanessa Claudio is already fed up with the Suelta la Sopa program and as indicated, she could resign in the next few days, however, nothing is confirmed yet, so keep reading so that you know everything about it.

Recently, exclusively ‘Chisme No Like’ announced that Vanessa Claudio would resign today or Monday from the famous program ‘Tell me what you know‘as it is said that she is already fed up.

And it seems that this abandoning television programs is already common today, because the host Marisol of the famous program Hoy, yesterday he gave his last goodbye to the program.

In hours, in minutes, if he did not already, Vanessa Claudio would be about to resign ”.

Javier Ceriani reported that Vanessa spoke with Telemundo executives to ask if they had any other project to offer her, and unfortunately the answer was negative, so the host made a strong decision.

The craziest and the most distant as long as I’m no longer there ”.

In addition to this, Javier assured that the program ‘Suelta la Sopa’ was or will be a big surprise that he is going to go to Turkey to record a soap opera.

The Turks take it ”.

However, this is not all, since Elisa Beristain said the following: “She is already fed up with the fact that all the attention goes to Aylín Mujica, who is the favorite of one of the producers, that all the things that happen give her the right, she’s tired ”.

As we mentioned at the beginning, so far this information has not been confirmed, so it only remains to be well aware of what happens in the next few days.

Vanessa Zayda Claudio Rodríguez is a Puerto Rican model, actress, television presenter and beauty queen who currently works in the television environment in Mexico.

He completed his Bachelor of Science in Communication studies, graduating with honors and specializing in advertising and public relations; He graduated from the Aztec Center for Studies in Actoral Training (CEFAT).

In addition, it should be noted that I managed to be the winner of the 2016 edition of the Academy of Joy Come, something that was marked in it.

Vanessa competed in the 2006 Miss Intercontinental pageant held on October 15, 2006 in Nassau, Bahamas, on behalf of Puerto Rico.

On the last night of the contest, Vanessa entered the semifinals, where she was one of the five finalists. She ended up being the first runner-up and winning the Miss Congeniality award.

After his experience in beauty pageants, Claudio arrived in Mexico, where he began to act in the television series El Pantera.

She has also been a reporter and host of the talk shows Véngache pa’cá and Venga la Alegría.

As a model, she has appeared on the cover of renowned magazines such as Max and H, and has also conducted programs for Mexico and for the Latin market in the United States.

Official Reporter of the Exatlón México 2018 edition and currently she is the host of the program “This is my style”, which is a reality show with an emphasis on fashion broadcast and produced by TV Azteca in collaboration with the Turkish producer AcunMedya in 2019 This same year it was confirmed that she would be the host of the Drag Queens show La Más Draga, which began its second season on April 30, 2019, broadcast on YouTube.