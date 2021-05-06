Will use an APU at 6nm

According to sources within the Taiwanese supply chain, cited by DigiTimes, Sony is working on a new PS5 that will feature a major redesign internally that will mean the jump to an APU manufactured in 6nm process. Yes, you read correctly, said console would use a chip with a lower manufacturing process than the current model.

During the last few weeks, numerous rumors have appeared that Sony was considering launching a new PS5, a revision of this well-known console that would bring an “important” redesign, in quotes because there was nothing clear about it.

Information was supported by comments made by the Sony CFO when he spoke of the sales of PS5, and it is that this executive dropped that they did not rule out introducing changes in the console that would allow them to overcome the shortage of supplies that they currently suffer, and that affects a large number of components.

At the time I could not expand that information in a reliable way, so I preferred to wait for new data, and today, finally, I have something interesting to tell you, that possible Sony jump to 6nm on its new PS5. We do not have details, at the moment, about other possible changes internally, but the Japanese company may take the opportunity to polish certain details of the original cooling system.

TSMC will manufacture the heart of the new PS5

The Taiwanese company is not only a giant in the semiconductor world, it is also one of AMD’s most important partners, and your main 7nm in-process chip supplier. With this in mind, it is logical that this has been chosen to take care of the manufacture of the APU in 6 nm that will use that new PS5.

The change to a smaller process translates into a series of advantages that we must be very clear about, even though, in this case, we are talking about a small evolution (one nanometer). An inferior process usually allows improvements in terms of efficiency and performance, and also reduces the size of the transistors, which makes the chip take up less space on the wafer.

If we put all of the above in context, we can conclude that that new PS5 will be more efficient than the original model, and that the 6 nm will allow AMD get more chips for every wafer you contract with TSMC, which should translate into a greater supply of APUs, and a greater number of consoles available.

This all sounds great, but unfortunately TSMC is not yet ready to start the mass production phase of these new chips, and everything seems to indicate that the new PS5 will not be ready until sometime in the future. second half of 2022. This time frame leads me to think that it is likely that this new PS5 will end up being, in reality, the PS5 Slim. In theory, the 5nm process would have been discarded as too expensive. If this is confirmed, we should expect not only those changes at the hardware level, but also an external redesign and a much more compact format. It could also be between 50 and 100 euros cheaper.