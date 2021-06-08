Will upright batteries be the future of the car?

In recent years we are attending a huge electric car offensive. This technology that is already part of the present, it seems that it will be the guideline in the future, although much evolution is still missing in some aspects. While most brands seek to improve the efficiency and autonomy of these vehicles, we have a solution that could be interesting. Page-Roberts Automotive, a small British manufacturer, proposes to put the batteries in vertical arrangement to get it.

The truth is that it is a somewhat transgressive thought and that, a priori, it does not have much logic. That all current production electric cars have the battery pack in horizontal position under the car floor it is not a coincidence. Due to the dimensions of a vehicle (much longer than width and height), it is the most usable area, not to mention that it also helps to distribute weights. Going close to the ground lowers the center of gravity and helps reduce inertia.

First prototype of Page-Roberts Automotive

But, going against the odds, Page-Roberts Automotive believes that putting the batteries upright and occupying part of the cabin Aspects such as autonomy, design, user experience or cost of production could be improved. It would change practically everything, since their cars have the battery pack protruding at the height of the B-pillar and they have the rows of seats facing each other (turning his back) starting from that ledge.

Its creator claims that the structure to protect the battery requires that current cars have a generous wheelbase and height, with its design they could be made more compact and lighter cars. In fact, on platforms of this type they could be made from four-seater sports cars to large SUVs for seven passengers, passing through small and compact cars. It would also allow for more aerodynamic designs for increase autonomy around 30% compared to current cars.

Page-Roberts Automotive talks about autonomies from 563 to 692 kilometers depending on the bodywork and the size of the batteries, but does not specify the capacity or the power at the moment. Due to the philosophy they have, they seem to look for compact batteries with reduced charging times. He also estimates that the manufacturing cost could be reduced up to 36% by avoiding expensive aluminum or composite structures to compensate for the additional mass. We will see if this idea ends up curdling or remains in borage water.

Source: Page-Roberts