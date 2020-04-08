According to the medium Wrestlevotes he Undertaker would commonly use his American Badass appearance. Different sources directly from WWE affirm this, stressing that we will see The American Badass Undertaker again soon.

Tweet and translated message from Wrestlevotes:

“All indications from three different sources I’ve spoken to believe that every time we see The Undertaker below, it will be this new American Badass Taker style from ‘The Boneyard’ last Saturday.”

All indications from three different sources I’ve spoken to believe that whenever we see The Undertaker next, it will indeed be this new ABA style Taker from “The Boneyard” match this past Saturday. – WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 7, 2020

When will The American Badass Taker return to fight?

Yet we don’t know when the Undertaker will step on a WWE ring again. Recall that last Saturday was the main event of the first night of Wrestlemania 36 when he faced AJ Styles in the acclaimed by many “Boneyard Match”. Taker did not participate in the past RAW After Mania and is also not announced for an appearance on any of the upcoming shows scheduled by WWE.

