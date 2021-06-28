Will Trump’s lawyers prevent charges against the conglomerate being brought?

15 minutes. The lawyers representing the business network of former US President Donald Trump have until this Monday to “convince” prosecutors not to file charges against that conglomerate.

As reported by The Washington Post on Monday, New York prosecutors granted lawyers that period to present their final arguments and try to avoid the criminal charges that can be imputed over the activity of Trump’s companies.

The newspaper, which cites sources familiar with the investigation, assures that this initiative represents a “clear signal” to get the case on track by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and the New York attorney general, the Democrat Letitia James, who are now working together on this investigation.

The two have spent more than 2 years investigating Trump’s businesses separately and plan to press criminal charges against their companies.

Prosecutors investigate whether Trump companies used false property valuations to mislead lenders and to the tax authorities. They also inquire whether taxes were paid on the fringe benefits of the company’s executives. This is clear from court documents and people familiar with the investigations cited by the newspaper.

The two people familiar with the deadline for Trump’s attorneys cited by the Post spoke on condition of anonymity.

Under New York law, prosecutors can file charges against corporations as well as individuals.

Presentation of evidence

Last Thursday, attorneys who worked for Trump personally and for his business network met virtually with prosecutors. They argued that the charges were not justified.

Meetings like these are common in financial investigations. They allow defense attorneys the opportunity to show evidence before prosecutors make a decision on the filing of charges.

Spokesmen for Vance and James declined to comment on these efforts, as did a lawyer for Trump, Ronald Fischetti, and a lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Futerfas.

People familiar with the investigation confirmed to The Washington Post that prosecutors were considering filing charges against the Trump Organization as an entity, as well as against its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, following his refusal to assist in the investigation.

Trump’s business

Trump, who on Saturday night began a series of activities aimed at relaunching his new electoral project, still owns his businesses through a trust administered by his older sons and Weisselberg.

The ex-president resigned from the day-to-day management of the company while he was in the White House. However, it is not clear what role it now plays in the fabric.

Last month, Trump called the investigations a “witch hunt” led by Democrats who seek to damage their future political prospects.

Trump’s businesses use a network of hundreds of individual limited liability companies. Most of these are ultimately controlled by a trust whose beneficiary is the former president himself, the newspaper said.