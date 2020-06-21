© .

Editor’s Note: The opinions in this article are those of the author, as published by our content provider, and do not necessarily represent the views of MSN or Microsoft.

President Trump speaks harshly in public against Venezuela’s dictatorship, but the book by his former national security adviser John Bolton suggests it is just to win votes in Florida, and raises serious questions about whether the US president would maintain a hard line against Venezuela. is is re-elected.

After reading parts of Bolton’s book « The Room Where It Happened, » which will go on sale on Tuesday if the White House fails to ban its circulation by court order, one is left with the image of an erratic, ignorant US president. He has great respect for authoritarian leaders and pursues his personal interests above anything else.

« I can hardly identify any major Trump decisions during my time in the White House that were not motivated by his re-election calculations, » Bolton says in the book.

Trump’s former top adviser, a hardline conservative, gives several examples. In addition to asking the President of Ukraine to investigate likely Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the President of the United States asked China’s leader Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 elections by increasing Chinese agricultural imports from several key states in United States, Bolton says.

In the chapter on Venezuela, the book shows Trump as constantly oscillating between being “tough” – Trump is quoted saying at a meeting that it would be “great” to invade Venezuela – and speaking admiringly of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and describing him as “smart”. ”And“ seasoned ”.

At one point, Trump privately refers to the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela and the leader of the opposition, Juan Guaidó, as a « child » who « does not have what it takes. » At another point, Trump asks Bolton: “Get away a little (from Venezuela); don’t get too involved, ”says the book.

Breaking news and more

Sign up to receive one of our newsletters and be the first to know when something important happens.

SIGN UP

As for Trump’s overall policy on Venezuela, « the president was faltering and reeling, exacerbating internal bids within the Administration rather than resolving them, and repeatedly impeding our efforts to carry out a consistent policy, » Bolton writes.

Bolton blames the Treasury Department for allegedly trying to weaken U.S. economic sanctions on Venezuela for fear of harming U.S. companies like Visa and Mastercard. He also lashes out at the State Department for closing the United States Embassy in Caracas.

Bolton’s recollection of Trump’s vision of Maduro as « smart » and « seasoned » seems to confirm the recent statement by former Trump adviser in Latin America, Fernando Cutz, that Trump « respects » the Venezuelan dictator. Cutz has said that Trump may be able to make peace with Maduro if the American president is re-elected.

Cutz told me in an interview that « I’m afraid the moment the US elections pass and Florida is no longer necessary in his mind, Trump will go with what he has been saying in private and try to befriend Maduro, as has done with Kim Jong Un. ”

When asked about Bolton’s claim that Trump said it would be « cool » to invade Venezuela, Cutz told me that Trump says a lot of things that occur to him at the time, without taking them too seriously.

« I am one hundred percent sure that Trump is not even considering and would not truly consider an invasion of Venezuela, » Cutz told me. « This is a president who campaigned on the promise not to get involved in wars abroad, and has even repeated it in his speech last week at West Point. »

In short, Bolton’s book corroborates what we have already heard from former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Trump chief of staff John Kelly, Cutz and several others: that Trump is not interested in democracy or human rights, and who always puts his personal interest ahead of his country.

If he is reelected and concludes that he can meet with Maduro and sell that summit to the American public as a great diplomatic victory, Trump will not hesitate to do so. He did it with the dictator of North Korea, and he can do it with that of Venezuela after the elections.

—

Don’t miss the TV show “Oppenheimer Presenta” on Sunday at 8 p.m. US Eastern Time on CNN in Spanish. Twitter: @oppenheimera

———

© 2020 El Nuevo Herald (Miami)

Visit El Nuevo Herald (Miami) at www.elnuevoherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.