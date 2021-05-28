Will Trump be saved from a criminal indictment?



President Trump could once again be saved from an indictment against him.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

Although the detractors of the former president Donald trump They hope that he will be charged with a crime and face prison, after the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr. call a special grand jury, it is possible that the ex-president will come out well off.

“Those who expect to see former President Donald Trump indicted may well be disappointed,” he said bluntly. Philip Allen Lacovara, former president of the Washington, DC Bar Association and former Watergate Special Counsel.

The reason he indicates is that although the turn he took Vance Jr.’s investigation points to criminal matters, which qualifies as something “very serious”, but asks for caution.

“There are reasons to be cautious about whether Trump himself will be indicted, much less condemned,” he said in his text published in The Washington Post.

Allen Lacovara acknowledges that the turn of the investigation “caused a frenzy” for a possible accusation against Trump, but recalled that the Republican it has come out well rid of processes of ‘impeachment’, in addition to the fact that prosecutor Vance Jr. and his team focus on possible crimes in the Trump Organization, but not necessarily against the former president, but towards collaborators.

“Huge resources (have) been invested in pursuing a large number of financial records that may be relevant to the question of whether Trump, or others in the organization, were involved in tax fraud or bank fraud,” the opinion states. “The District Attorney has used search warrants and subpoenas to collect records from a variety of witnesses and potential targets.”

The text lists the experts involved in the investigation, as well as testimonies and the own review of financial and tax reports.

“Vance may have documents suggesting that financial fraud occurred within the Trump Organization, but the crucial question is whether the District Attorney can prove that Trump himself was a party to any alleged fraud,” says Allen Lacovara.

He adds that it is possible, but complicated, since “Trump’s signature on documents used in a fraud” could be insufficient to demonstrate that the former president had knowledge of the fraud itself.

The key in the investigation is whether former Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg can be persuaded to cooperate and testify against Trump.