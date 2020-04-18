April means a great month for the players who grew up with some Square Enix titles, as they not only received the remake of Final Fantasy VII, but very soon they will be able to play the Trials of Mana, the delivery that arrived at the Super Famicom several decades ago . This title will bring many new features and major changes, such as the absence of multiplayer, and the current times make fans think that it could have post-launch content. To clarify all those issues, the producer of the game spoke about it.

Shinichi Tatsuke explained in an interview with Gematsu that the development team chose not to include local multiplayer features with the intention of focusing on offering an immersive experience for a player, which explains the change from the top-down perspective to one in third person.

In case you missed it: Trials of Mana demo is now available.

The team considered implementing an online multiplayer feature, but this represented making modifications to make the experience a pleasant one. However, this would have caused the team to divide their development time, so they decided to provide an individual experience.

Will Trials of Mana have DLC?

However, this does not mean that the game will be short, but, as the game producer mentions, thanks to this the team was able to focus on the game for one player, and will be reflected in the hours of entertainment it will provide. According to the developer, the estimated duration of Trials of Mana is “25 to 30 hours”.

What may be bad news for some is that the producer mentioned that “there are no plans” to expand the game with post-launch content, so in that sense, the title will be faithful to the original. However, we remind you that it will have DLC that can be obtained by those who preorder the title.

How do you receive this news? Did you expect Trials of Mana to have post-launch support? Tell us in the comments.

To celebrate the launch of Trials of Mana, Square Enix revealed a fantastic console with game design, which some users will be able to win.

Trials of Mana will debut on April 24 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

