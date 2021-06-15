Will transplant patients need a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine? | Video

A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that people who have an organ transplant may benefit from a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine to boost antibodies. The research found that of the 30 patients in the study, 24 had no measurable antibodies after the second dose, but a third had an increase in these after giving them a third. Dr. Dorry Segev, the author of the study, said that most transplant patients do not have antibodies to the coronavirus or if they do, they are low.