Will Tom Holland play Marty McFly in a Back to the Future reboot?

According to new rumors, there could be a reboot of Back to the Future and Tom Holland could put himself in the shoes of a new version of Marty McFly.

Tom Holland is one of the young people of the moment. At the age of 19, the actor managed to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and became Spider-Man. He became a part of great Marvel Studios movies and starred in an incredible duo with Robert Downey Jr, which all the fans celebrated. Now, according to new rumors, he could be the face of the Back to the Future reboot.

After his time at Marvel, Tom Holland has now become one of the most coveted actors. Unfortunately, after the premiere of Spiderman: no way home on December 17, the British actor will have to say goodbye to the adventures of Peter Parker. For this reason, the actor is already beginning to set his eyes on other projects.

Maybe you are interested in:

Marvel Studios rejects Tom Holland’s ideas for a sex scene for Spider-Man

Is it Marty McFly?

In addition to Spider-Man, Tom Holland was also working on other movies such as Cherry, Uncharted and The Devil at All Hours of Netflix. However, new rumors assure that the actor could be preparing for his most ambitious work. After his time at Marvel, the interpreter could lead the possible reboot of the iconic Back to the Future.

According to what the Twitter account mrfancast published, if the reboot of Back to the Future is finally made, Tom Holland would be the actor with the most opportunities to play the role of Michael Fox. In fact, the same user also shared a video where you can see the actor and Robert Downey Jr as the duo of the iconic film. At the moment, it is only a rumor that has gone viral on social networks.

FANCAST 💭 Tom Holland as Marty McFly If the ‘Back to the Future’ franchise is finally rebooted, Holland is best positioned to take over from Michael J. Fox 🛹 Here’s what it would look like: https://t.co/e7yt8X5xMg 👀 # TomHolland pic.twitter.com/LtUPKYazVz – Mr. Fancast (@mrfancast) June 13, 2021

In the meantime, Tom Holland fans can prepare to see him in the Spider-Man movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.