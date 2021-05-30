Will this be the next Disney villain to have a movie?

Emma Stone Has Revealed Which Disney Villain Should Be Next To Get A Movie

First it was Angelina Jolie in the Maleficent films, now it is Emma Stone in Cruella who gives life to the evil villain of 101 Dalmatians. But it seems like it won’t be long, before Disney develops another live-action movie for one of its iconic animated villains. But what should be the next to arrive? Emma Stone herself has made a suggestion about who should be the next or next to tell her own origin story and it turns out to be a character already on the way in live action.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress was asked what her choice would be for an upcoming Disney villain movie and she cast Ursula, the sea witch, Ariel’s nemesis in The Little Mermaid.

“She is an octopus and the world you would live in, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there, you’ve never seen a non-human Disney villain explored in that way.”

Úrsula will be the next one we will see in real action

Emma Stone’s suggestion could be a pretty clever speech as, we’ll be seeing Ursula in a live-action movie very soon, with Melissa McCarthy bringing the evil sorceress to life in the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid that’s already in production. If this turns out to be a success, we could have a spin-off produced for Disney Plus focused on the early days of the villain, something similar to the prequel series of Beauty and the Beast that is already underway.

Early drafts of the original 1989 film featured Ursula as Ariel’s aunt, King Triton’s sister. This story would certainly add additional context to his plans to seize the throne of Atlantica. It’s currently unclear if the remake will revisit this backstory, but it would be nice to explore it in a spin-off.

Obviously, this is just an impromptu response from Stone, and we shouldn’t take it as a clue as to what’s really going on in the thinking heads of the mouse house, but he definitely came up with a solid idea in his proposal.

Cruella is out now in theaters and on Disney Plus Premium, and the Little Mermaid remake will arrive sometime in 2022.