The season would start in July and end in December

The Spanish GP is included in the latest draft presented

Formula 1 is getting closer to its return to the tracks, but has not yet announced its official schedule for the 2020 season, which has been ‘shaken’ by the Covid-19 coronavirus. The latest draft points to a season of 19 Grand Prix, including that of Spain, although with some marked absences.

After the whirlwind of suspensions and cancellations of events, Chase Carey was commissioned in late April to show the roadmap of Formula 1 for the starting pistol of the 2020 season. There have been few calendar drafts that have transpired, in fact, during the day yesterday, the latest draft for F2 and F3 revealed the “bulk” of the F1 season.

It was not long before seeing some light around the new Formula 1 calendar. According to the American website Motorsport.com, the season will consist of 19 Grand Prixes – some of them repeat the circuit – and Spain is on the list, but The Netherlands, Canada and Singapore fall, in addition to the three that had already been confirmed – Australia, Monaco and France.

The only question that remains to be resolved, always according to the aforementioned media, is whether Hockenheim will take Silverstone’s place on the calendar. It should be remembered that the British circuit has asked Formula 1 for 15 million pounds to organize the two races and the Grand Circus is not willing to go so high, hence the German circuit has come to the fore.

Of course, the first events would be behind closed doors – especially the European tour – but within Liberty Media they hope to open the doors to fans later. On the other hand, although this calendar includes 19 appointments, Chase Carey himself revealed that he planned a season of 15 to 18 races, so it is not ruled out that there is any last minute cancellation.

POSSIBLE 2020 CALENDAR

July 5: Austrian GP July 12: Second race at Red Bull Ring July 26: GP of Great Britain or Hockenheim August 2: Second race at Silverstone or Hockenheim August 9: Hungarian GP August 23: GP of Spain August 30: Belgian GP September 6: Italian GP September 20: Azerbaijan GP September 27: Russian GP October 4: Chinese GP October 11: Japan GP October 25: United States GP United November 1: Mexican GP November 9: Brazilian GP November 22: Vietnam GP November 29: First race at the Bahrain International Circuit December 6: Bahrain GP December 13: Abu Dhabi GP

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.