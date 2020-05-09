This comprehensive series has given the original comic a dark and really interesting look that at one point might seem risky. But fans have loved it, not for nothing its fourth season has just ended and they have a fifth on the doorstep. Unfortunately it had to be modified due to the new pandemic and although it had already been announced, two actors from ‘Riverdale’ will have a different ending.

The plan was for season four to end with graduation and adults to no longer be a direct part of production in season five, but it had to change because it was not possible to film an end as planned. This is Jughead’s father, F.P. Jones, and Veronica’s mother, Hermione Lodge.

The former have battled their personal demons on the show, perfectly portrayed by Skeet Ulrich who is trying to overcome his alcoholism and violent past to become the Sheriff of Riverdale. On the other hand is Hermione, the role of actress Marisol Nichols, she has struggled to maintain her agency while still married to her husband Hiram, played by Mark Consuelos, a businessman who was annihilated by a gangster.

The CW had to be forced to finish the series in a hurry, so these two actors of ‘Riverdale’ will have a different ending and will appear in the fifth season to close their cycle as they should, not only from them, but also from the Serie.