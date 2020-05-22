Scott McCall and his whole group of lycanthrope friends will return to howl the moon together, because this week confirmed the meeting of the cast of ‘Teen Wolf’ after three years of concluding the popular series.

In 2011 MTV fused the themes of a teenager’s life with werewolf mythology, to create a supernatural drama that kept millions of viewers on the edge of their seats for 6 seasons.

Now, on its ninth anniversary of launch, said television network will bring together the entire original cast in a special program called ‘MTV Reunions’, where the actors will talk about their experiences on the show in order to obtain donations for charity during these times of quarantine.

In recent weeks, this format has been made of digital reunions of casts of emblematic films and series such as ‘Community’ or ‘The Goonies’ to donate to the thousands affected by the coronavirus pandemic. So MTV decided to make this an official show.

The actors of ‘Teen Wolf’ who will participate in this first episode are Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry, along with series creator Jeff Davis.

My mom does all the grocery shopping… AND SHE GOT ME THE #TeenWolfReunion WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR. The pack is reuniting on June 5th (duh) to benefit #FirstRespondersFirst: https://t.co/oYp7xyifTs I’m crying. You’re crying. It’s happening. pic.twitter.com/GT2F94iBWn – TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) May 21, 2020

After they confirmed the meeting of the cast of ‘Teen Wolf’, it was indicated that the date of this event will be Friday June 5 through the official networks of the series and on the YouTube accounts of MTV, MTV News and MTV Vault.