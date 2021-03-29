Will they do more seasons of the Bones series?

Actress Michaela Conlin who played Angela Montenegro on the series Bones addresses the possibility of more seasons.

It is not at all strange that after a while they make more seasons of the most famous programs, it already happened with File X, Will & Grace, Dexter or Prison Break. So they could do the same with Bones And so we could see again the Smithsonian team that helps the FBI solve cases.

The actress Michaela conlin recently spoke about the possibility of returning to the series of Bones which premiered on Fox in 2005 and ran for 12 seasons.

“My God, I don’t know, it’s a very good question. Not that I’ve heard it, but I feel like those things generally come together pretty quickly. I think programming would probably be the hardest because everyone is doing other things, but I’m sure it would be fun to go back. I spoke to Emily, Tamara, John Francis Daley and Michael Grant Terry, all those guys yesterday. We are all very in touch, so I’m sure it would be a matter of discussing it all together. But who knows? Anything can happen”.

What was this show about?

The series of Bones was starring Emily Deschanel as the Dr. Temperance Brennan, whom his partner, the FBI special agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), gave him the nickname “Bones” at the beginning of the program. Although their relationship started out exclusively professional, it gradually turned romantic, making the two of them one of the most popular couples on television.

The series had a talented cast that included TJ Thyne, Tamara taylor, John Francis Daley and John boyd. But there were also colorful recurring characters. Angela played by Michaela conlin was one of Bones’s most popular figures, in part due to his close friendship with Brennan. Angela often brought out the lighter side of Bones through her banter with the other characters, including her husband Hodgins, making her a vital part of the show until the end of the series in 2017.