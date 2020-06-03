By Rodolfo León

06/03/2020 5:47 pm

Despite the circumstances, Sony has reiterated on multiple occasions that the Playstation 5 it will come out this year, and not only that, but it will do so globally. The Japanese tech is very confident about its plans for this upcoming console, however a last-minute change to its official website could be the first of many clues about a possible delay.

Previously, when entering the official page of the PS5 we were received with the message “PlayStation 5 is coming“, Which was located at the top of the site as a static image, accompanied by its launch window. But after having re-visited it today, we realized that this image has been replaced by an animation from the DualSense, which also eliminates its launch window. See for yourself in the following image:

Now, this does not necessarily mean that the PS5 not going to debut this year, just like Sony He has been telling us at every opportunity they have, but it is undoubtedly an interesting move on the part of the Japanese company. They could easily have run the launch window to the bottom of the animation, in fact it would have been highlighted even more with the black of the DualSense, but instead decided to remove it entirely.

Let’s remember that this week the event was going to take place “The Future of Gaming“Where we would be shown a wide variety of games from the PS5, but out of respect for the demonstrations and protests that have been taking place in United States during these days, Sony he rightly decided to postpone it indefinitely.

Source: PlayStation

.