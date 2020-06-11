Geralt of Rivia is about to return to defeat the coronavirus, as after having suspended its production for several months due to the pandemic, it has been reported this week the restart date for recordings of ‘The Witcher 2’ that Netflix is ​​planning and which will be sooner than thought.

Since March, the pauses of different productions started due to the Covid-19 outbreak began, this measure was taken in order to prevent the increase in infections, which have reached more than 7 million people, however, this precaution damages project work schedules.

Despite the above, the series of ‘The Witcher’ is preparing to continue with the recordings of its second season, since the resumption date will be in the month of August, This according to information from Redanian Intelligence, specialized portal about the show.

Although it is not confirmation by Netflix, it could be true, because at that time the virus could have been controlled in the United Kingdom, the region where the filming is carried out, and this coincides that in early June the British Film Commission gave the green light to resume filming of movies and TV shows, under strict health guidelines.

As to whether this suspension will affect the premiere date of the second season of ‘The Witcher’, it is not yet clear, in fact the day and month were not announced, only it would be in 2021, but if you had to plan to launch it in the first quarter of the year, possibly it will happen for the summer, to say the least.

While it is officially revealed the restart date of recordings of ‘The Witcher 2’, You can enjoy its first season on Netflix, which tells about a sorcerer and creature hunter who must find a princess to protect her from a fearsome kingdom that wants to capture her.