Will they accept the call? Manny Ramírez offers to work with the Mets

The former superstar player of the MLB, Manny Ramirez I make a call to the New York Mets on Tuesday night, who publicly asked to be called to provide his services to the New York organization.

Manny Ramirez, 48, previously seeking his return to the field in an Australian League, who now appears to be more serious in seeking to stay in the league business. MLB, who seems to be looking for a position as a coach or in some other department where their experience is required.

The Mets have had a terrible offensive start in their first 23 games of the season concerns the 2021 of MLB, who even fired his hitting coaching staff, revealing new substitutes this Tuesday.

With some Mets, registering a .240 collective batting average, it would be interesting to see the outcome of this story, who might even consider a batting cage legend as Manny Ramirez for a counselor position.