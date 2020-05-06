15 minutes. US Federal Judge Analisa Torres ruled Tuesday in favor of the Democratic primaries of New York state taking place on the date they were scheduled for, June 23, after being canceled in late April.

The New York Board of Elections, the first state to cancel the appointment, made the decision after voting to eliminate all Democratic pre-candidates for the White House who suspended their campaigns. This left the ex-vice president, Joe Biden, as the only name on them. In addition, they alluded to the crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

The court order came after a lawsuit by former candidate Andrew Yang and several New Yorkers, who hoped to be his delegates to the Democratic National Convention. This was reported by the CNN television channel.

According to the ruling, the New York Board of Elections must “restore duly qualified presidential candidates and delegates to the Democratic primaries (…) and hold the primary elections on June 23.”

Furthermore, it indicates that Yang and the aspiring delegates “have made a clear and substantial demonstration of the likelihood of success on the merits of their claim.” In other words, the action of the Electoral Board violated their constitutional rights.

Yang’s reaction

“I am pleased that a federal judge agreed that depriving millions of New Yorkers of the right to vote is wrong. I hope that the New York Board of Elections takes from this ruling a new appreciation of its role in safeguarding our democracy.” This was stated by Yang in a message published on Twitter.

The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, will fight for reelection in the elections on the Republican side. Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders’ departure from the presidential race paved Biden the path to the Democratic nomination. The Democratic National Convention, in which the candidate will be decided, will take place in August.