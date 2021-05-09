Will there be post-credit scenes in ‘The Suicide Squad’?

The filmmaker has hinted at it on Twitter The second part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ featured 5 post-credit scenes ‘The Suicide Squad’ premieres in three months

James Gunn has revealed another detail about ‘The suicide squad’, on Twitter, of course. The filmmaker, assiduous to respond to his followers through his personal account, has made another revelation that suggests that there will be more than one post-credit scene in his next adventure with DC. When a fan asked if there was going to be “a” scene at the end of ‘The Suicide Squad’, Gunn responded with a “One?” not so cryptic. It looks like we might have two, or three, end-credit scenes on our hands when it comes to the long-awaited team movie.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If we remember ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, we would not be surprised if there were several scenes. The 2017 sequel featured five post-credit scenes, so anything is possible when it comes to ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Gunn’s big reveal came today after he shared impressive fan art of a poster for his upcoming film, which featured Starro front and center. The director reminded fans that there are exactly three months left until the movie opens, and he became more involved with other members of the DC fandom.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Another Twitter user took the opportunity to ask him if it was true that he rejected a Superman movie. “Because ‘The Squad …’ interested me more. The fact that a character is more famous or popular does not mean that the story will encourage me more creatively during the two years it takes to write and direct a film,” replied the director. When another user mentioned that he hoped it wasn’t his only DC project, he reminded them of his ‘Peacemaker’ series starring John Cena, which will debut on HBO Max next January.

Gunn recently stated recently that the film did not need new footage. The filmmaker said that “we (the film crew) did not do a single shot of trucks or any post-production filming. Outside of Chris Nolan, that almost never happens, if at all, in superhero movies.”

‘The Suicide Squad’ will hit theaters August 6th.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io