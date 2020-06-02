The animated film ‘Frozen’ It was one of the greatest successes that Disney has had in recent years, as this film was a box office success that surprised even the directors themselves, but it took six years for a second part to emerge, which broke box office records , something unusual for an animated film, reason why much has been speculated on a third part, before this, the voice of Olaf, Josh Gad talked about ‘Frozen 3’.

Contrary to Disney’s “tradition”, the second part of ‘Frozen’ did hit the big screen, as all of the animation sequels had come straight to video or TV, They were not so expected, in addition to giving greater importance to their new releases, but this continuation was so expected that it was taken to the cinemas with great profits.

Through an interview for PopCulture.com doubts were settled and Josh Gad spoke about ‘Frozen 3’, whether or not there would be plans to continue this fantastic story:

“I don’t know, I mean, ‘Frozen II’ was not ‘Frozen II’ until there was a reason to exist and similarly, I don’t know if there will be a ‘Frozen III’ or when. What I can tell you is this: there was an opportunity to take on these characters and bring back a sense of hope and inspiration. And that’s why the Disney team and I have teamed up over the past few weeks to make ‘At Home with Olaf’. And so the Frozen saga continues, even if not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we’ll see! If there’s always a story worth telling, I’m sure Jennifer Lee and the amazing Disney animation team will one day tell that story. “

Apparently there is no plan yet for a follow-up, as there is no story they feel is worth telling, as is an independent story from Olaf, since it considers that this snowman is directly linked with the other characters.