Will there be no terrestrial lithium left in 2080? Will it be feasible to extract it from the sea?

Lithium is a vital element in the batteries that power electric vehicles, but according to some estimates, with the increasing demand for lithium, the terrestrial reserves of this element will be depleted around the year 2080.

The sea contains about 5,000 times more lithium than is naturally present on land. However, the concentration of lithium in the sea is extremely low, around 0.2 parts per million (ppm).

Other larger ions, such as sodium, magnesium, and potassium ions, are present in seawater in much higher concentrations.

All scientific efforts to find a cost-effective method of extracting lithium from this mixture have yielded little result. Up to now.

The team led by Zhiping Lai and Zhen Li, from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, has solved that problem with an electrochemical cell or cell containing a lithium-lanthanum titanium oxide (LLTO) ceramic membrane. ). Its crystalline structure contains holes wide enough to allow lithium ions to pass through and block larger metal ions.

LLTO membranes have never before been used to extract and concentrate lithium ions.

Ocean water is likely to be the main source of lithium in the future. (Image: © 2021 Morgan Bennett Smith)

The researchers tested the system using seawater from the Red Sea. At a voltage of 3.25 V, the cell generates hydrogen gas at the cathode and chlorine gas at the anode. This drives the transport of lithium across the LLTO membrane, where it accumulates in a lateral chamber. This lithium-enriched water becomes the raw material for four more processing cycles, eventually reaching a concentration of more than 9,000 ppm. Adjusting the pH of this solution yields solid lithium phosphate that contains only traces of other metal ions, meaning it is pure enough to meet the requirements of battery manufacturers.

The researchers estimate that the cell would only need $ 5 of electricity to extract 1 kilogram of lithium from seawater. The value of the hydrogen and chlorine produced by the cell would more than offset this cost, and the residual seawater could also be used in desalination plants for fresh water. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)