Earlier this week, although under some unusual circumstances, the show’s producer confessed how the fifth season of ‘Riverdale’ affected the coronavirus.

The hit series The CW aired its latest episode in the near future, after production It was closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With only 19 of the 22 planned episodes capable of airing, the series is in an interesting place as of season five, and now we have a little idea of ​​what that entails.

In a recent interview, producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa detailed how far season 4 had gone before production closed, and how the episode that eventually became the finale was a bit of a blessing in disguise.

“It’s funny, we had recorded almost two-thirds of episode 20, which was going to be our graduation episode. And we looked at that material and tried to see if there was a way that we could improvise that episode,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained.

Actually, they had recorded the prom, where a lot of very dramatic things happenBut they had not yet recorded some great character moments between Archie and Veronica and Betty and Jughead. “So we couldn’t do it.”

“However, when I saw the cut of 19, what is great is that all the boys are in a great story together against Mr. Honey. And it ends in a surprising and disturbing ending,” continued Aguirre-Sacasa.

But, in response to how coronavirus affected the fifth season of ‘Riverdale’The producer is that the prom would be a great seasonal premiere next year.

“Obviously we would have loved to finish the entire season, and the last three episodes are fantastic. But for me, this is fun. It’s a special concept and it unites everyone, which I think people love, “said the producer.

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, the program will definitely include key moments such as the prom, as the fifth season unfolds.