Will there be new DGT labels in July? How will they affect you?

We continue to return with the environmental labeling of the DGT. For years we have been warning that the labeling, or environmental badge, regulated by the General Directorate of Traffic, required at least one review, a more sensible and rigorous classification, if what it is about is to prioritize the most efficient vehicles and that less emissions emit into the atmosphere. Today is exactly one year since the Government confirmed that they would take action on the matter. The announced reform of the DGT environmental label should be ready, at the latest, in July 2021. But, two weeks before the deadline, we do not know what the new labels will be like and we do not even know if there will finally be a reform.

The problem: why a new DGT labeling

At this point it is important that we recap, starting from problem that must lead to a new DGT labeling. For years we have been warning of the damage that could be occurring with the current environmental labeling, which makes it easier for high-end, powerful vehicles to benefit, and objectively much more polluting than the market average, compared to more modest, less technologically advanced cars, but frugal in their consumption, and relatively clean in their emissions.

It is not necessary to give specific examples, in our high-end SUV guide you can find a whole catalog of vehicles that, in many cases, exceed € 100,000, 300 HP of power and 200 g / km of CO2, which enjoy the ECO label. While utility vehicles that in many cases do not reach 120 g / km of CO2, nor do they exceed € 12,000, they have to comply with the C label.

The Government and the DGT have recognized that a new environmental labeling is necessary

Looking for solutions: the DGT prepares a new labeling

For years we warned of the problem of environmental labeling of the DGT that is currently applied and we predicted changes. The Government and the DGT began to talk about a possible update, but it was not until exactly one year ago, on June 15, 2020, which the update of the DGT environmental labels was made official, with the presentation of the Automotive Plan (Plan to promote the value chain of the automotive industry).

The Government gave itself a period of one year to update the DGT’s environmental labels, which should be ready in July 2021 and which, therefore, should already have been made known or, at least, have a sufficiently planned plan. mature to present them in these two weeks and initiate the necessary procedures to begin to apply them in the next few months.

In fact, the initial plan had foreseen to present a proposal in the year 2020. Proposal that, indeed, has never been presented.

The first deadline, to present a proposal in 2020, has expired, and everything indicates that in July 2021 a new environmental labeling of the DGT will not have been presented, as the Government had announced

How to define the new DGT labeling

To address the definition of the new environmental labeling of the DGT, the Government proposed to establish an interministerial working group, “which should assess the need for an update of environmental labels, agreed with the sector and with the rest of the agents involved.” This proposal should have been presented within 6 months after the announcement of the Automotive Plan of June 2020, that is, before the end of 2020.

Also noteworthy are some of the issues that were mentioned in the automotive plan. The first, the need for “coherence in state, regional and local policies based on the polluting potential of vehicles.” The second, “technological evolution”, which has a lot to do with what was commented in the first section and with the fact that, since the implementation of the current environmental labeling, the supply of microhybrids and plug-in hybrids, for example, has grown significantly .

The third question is no less interesting. It was proposed to update the present label system, or even to assess the incorporation of new labels.

The Government had ordered to develop a new environmental labeling, which would mean updating the current labels, and even incorporating new labels

The reality: there is no new labeling yet

If the first six-month deadline for submitting a proposal has been breached, everything indicates that the deadline that was established a year ago, of having a new environmental labeling of the DGT in July 2021, will also be breached. In fact, from the DGT itself, and in the words of its director Pere Navarro, at the moment nothing has been decided and it would even be considering maintaining the current environmental labeling, as it is defined today.

From the automotive industry in Spain there have already been voices requesting to maintain the current environmental labeling and, above all, to clarify the future of the DGT environmental labeling system to reduce uncertainty.

Even if a new environmental labeling is presented in the next two weeks, or in July 2021, its application would still be far from being produced.. A new environmental labeling would require a period of adaptation, from its legal formalization to its application.

If a new environmental label is presented in the coming weeks, it will take months to apply

How it will affect you as a car owner

If a new DGT environmental label is presented, if we want to analyze how it can affect us we have to differentiate two cases, starting with the driver who already owns a car, with a specific DGT environmental label. The most reasonable possibility, and also the one pointed out by the director of the DGT, is to apply a non-retroactive environmental label. That means that your car should keep the current label, be it B, C, ECO, or Zero Emissions. Anything else would create new problems, further increase uncertainty, and cause damage to a car owner who purchased his vehicle under certain conditions.

What is important to highlight is that the restrictions will not come from a possible reform of environmental labeling, but from the municipal level. In 2023, 149 Spanish municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will have to establish Low Emission Zones. And those Low Emission Zones will restrict traffic to cars, based on their environmental labeling, and following increasingly stringent parameters.

Without retroactive character, the new environmental labeling would not affect the label of cars that have already been registered

How it will affect you if you buy a car

If it occurs an update of the DGT environmental labeling will affect the buyer who is going to buy a new car, from the moment it begins to be applied. All possibilities are open. But it is reasonable to think that there will be cars that could be harmed, for example some micro hybrids, and receive a less advantageous environmental label. In any case, we insist, currently there has been no official pronouncement in this regard.

The uncertainty, and the lack of certainty when it comes to knowing if the environmental labeling is going to be reformed, means that, in our opinion, any driver who is in the purchase decision process should not consider this as a determining factor. In other words, we would not recommend advancing the purchase of a certain car, simply because a possible reform of the environmental labeling is going to harm it. Although it is true that the purchase of certain types of cars at this time, such as microhybrids, is a safe value, pending any possible change in the environmental labeling of the DGT.