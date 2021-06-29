Will there be more Marvel prequels after ‘Black Widow’? Kevin Feige makes it clear

The next July 8 will be released Black widow after the multiple delays caused by the pandemic. The feature film is special not only because it opens the curtain on phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also because it is a prequel. And it was not common for the production company to explore the past of characters that had previously appeared on the big screen. Will it become a constant after the arrival of Black Widow?

Although most superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have films with origin stories, others have not had the opportunity to tell us about their past. On this subject it was pronounced Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios, accepting that they currently have an interest in exploring the ancient experiences of various characters beyond Black Widow. “The notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly on the agenda for all of our characters.”he commented (via Discussing Film).

Now, Feige clarifies that the way in which they could approach the past of each character can vary. In the case of Black Widow, it is a very personal story for Natasha. However, at the same time allows to introduce new characters that will surely have more relevance in the future. Why not think that Red Guardian (David Harbor) or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will have their own productions?

Red Guardian, the character that Black Widow will leave us

The director of Marvel Studios pointed out that Red Guardian is a good example of how they can approach the past of a character, since there is a period of 25 years that we do not know about his life. Consequently, the number of stories can be gigantic if you venture to explore the past of all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The limit will always be the creativity of Feige and his clients.

Remember that Black Widow will have a simultaneous release in theaters and Disney Plus on July 8. Of course, to enjoy it in the streaming video service it will be necessary to pay € 21.99 euros in Spain or $ 329 in Mexico. Obviously, in later months it will be possible to see it without opening the portfolio, although Disney has not yet defined the date for the second premiere.

