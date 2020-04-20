Last week it was finally confirmed, after several leaks and clues, that Crysis will return in the form of a remastering of the first installment, which will be in charge of the developer Saber Interactive. So far it is known that the project involves the first installment, but apparently the developer is working on more remastering of the franchise.

This is believed to be so after studio creative director Tim Willits (the former id Software member who recently came to Saber Interactive) shared a couple of interesting messages on Twitter.

In case you missed it: all the main Crysis titles are available on this platform.

“I have always loved Crysis games, and it is exciting to work with Crytek to bring these games to new audiences. We will talk about the remasters soon. I love that people are excited, ”read the messages Willits shared.

As you can see, the manager is excited, but what is most striking is that he refers to “games” and “remasters” instead of just a single game, Crysis Remastered, which is the only one announced so far and that it would only include the first title in the series with various enhancements.

Will there be more Crysis remasters?

So far it is difficult to know for sure if Crytek and Saber Interactive are planning other remasters. However, something that suggests that it is that Willits deleted the messages soon after, according to Wccftech.

This could mean that Crytek’s comeback makers are planning something big for the franchise, which could well be a collection of remasters from the 3 installments of Crysis. On the other hand, some think that with “remasters” and “games,” Willits was referring to Crysis and its Warhead expansion.

However, there is also the possibility that all this was a Willits error and that on 2 occasions he was wrong and that he spoke of the release of Crysis Remastered as if it were several titles. This is all speculation, but apparently we won’t have to wait long to find out more about Crytek and Saber Interactive’s intentions. We will keep you informed; meanwhile, we leave you with a screenshot of Willits’s messages.

Image: Wccftech

The Crysis remastering reveal came after several tracks and leaks that thrilled fans, so the announcement of more games in the franchise is likely to come the same way.

Crysis Remastered has no release date yet, but is expected to debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find more about the FPS series by checking this page.

