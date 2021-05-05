Will there be more changes to the 2021 F1 calendar?

Surely yes. A few days ago the change from Canada to Turkey was announced, but other Grand Prix are in danger this year

May 5, 2021 (08:50 CET)

Departure of the last Portuguese GP. Could Portimao return to the 2021 calendar?

Formula 1 announced a record 2021 calendar with 23 Grands Prix. The intention is that this objective be met, but for this and due to the global pandemic that seems to be getting worse in some places, they are looking for alternatives to the proposed countries.

The first change that we have known about the 2021 calendar, has been on June 13: Canadian GP for the Turkish GP, and Liberty Media has prepared a plan B in case any other test has to be canceled.

The logical thing is that until the Russian GP, ​​which will be held on September 26 and will be the 15th round of 2021, there will be no further changes, with all the tests held in Europe, and with the most advanced global vaccination against COVID-19 .

The week after the Russian GP and without a break, come the Singapore GP (October 3), and then the Japan GP (October 10), three weeks in a row, which represents a great logistical effort. After this triple appointment, another comes: GP USA (24-10), GP Mexico (31-10) and GP Brazil (7-11).

Last weekend in Portimao we heard comments about the very probable substitution of Singapore and Japan, and the alternatives being considered are the Mugello (Italy) and Nürburgring (Germany) circuits, in which last year the GPs of Tuscany and Eifel respectively.

Regarding the following “triplet”, Liberty seems to be clear that the United States GP will be able to be played at the Austin circuit, and they even value doing a second race in the United States that could be in Indianapolis. It seems that the following two will be ruled out: Mexico and Brazil.

Liberty is also evaluating another alternative for the Australian GP (21-11) if F1 finally does not go there, and that could be Bahrain in its external Sakhir circuit, since after the Melbourne appointment, F1 travels to Saudi Arabia ( 5-12) and Abu Dhabi (12-12).

Current F1 2021 calendar:

1. 28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

2. April 18 – Italy (Imola)

3. 2 May – Portugal (Portimao)

4. May 9 – Spain (Barcelona)

5. 23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6. June 6 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

7. June 13 – Canada (Montreal)

8. June 27 – France (Le Castellet)

9. July 4 – Austria (Spielberg)

10. July 18 – Great Britain (Silverstone)

11. 1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

12. 29 August – Belgium (Spa)

13. 5 September – Holland (Zandvoort)

14. 12 September – Italy (Monza)

15. September 26 – Russia (Sochi)

16. October 3 – Singapore (Singapore)

17. 10 October – Japan (Suzuka)

18. October 24 – USA (Austin)

19. October 31 – Mexico (Mexico City)

20. November 7 – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

21. 21 November – Australia (Melbourne)

22. 5 December – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

23. 12 December – Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)