Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Last week Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was revealed and that excited the community. What many did not like is that, according to the Xbox store, it will have microtransactions, but is it true? Toys for Bob is out to clarify the situation.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – available on Amazon Mexico

Through a message on his Twitter account, Toys for Bob announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have no microtransactions. So it appears that the message that appeared in the Xbox store is simply an error.

« We are seeing confusion about microtransactions in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and we want to be clear: THERE ARE NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in Crash 4. As a bonus, Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game, » the study explained.

We’re seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in # Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. – Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

Microtransactions could come later

Now, it is important that you still do not claim victory. We say this since there is still the possibility that the game will receive microtransactions at some point.

Recall that Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled also debuted without microtransactions. That said, some time after its release, Activision released an update in which it implemented sales of Wumba Coins, the in-game currency that allows you to get characters and vehicles.

In case you missed it: Is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time coming to Nintendo Switch and PC?

And you, what do you expect about microtransactions in projects for a player? Tell us in the comments.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 9, 2020. You can learn more about this platform by clicking here.