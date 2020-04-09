The president of the UFC, Dana White, has been very insistent on holding the event on April 18 UFC 249, there have been many problems and inconveniences that have been presented to him, and he has had the ability to solve them all one by one.

However, there is a concern, and USADA has spoken about it, in a post via twitter. Marc Raimondihe asked Adam Woullard, who is the director of communications of the USADA the role of the entity for the event, and this was his response:

Taking into account the safety of athletes and logistical challenges, we will do everything in our power to test the event. Like the referees in the octagon, our doping control officers are an essential part of a fair fight

Let’s remember that in the past, many fights have been changed in their outcome for subsequent evaluations made by USADA. Therefore, it is important for USADA to put fighters to the test to detect drugs that improve performance, and guarantee, in a way, fairer fights.