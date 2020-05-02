One of the best series that make up the universe of ‘The Defenders’ on Netflix, is Daredevil, not for nothing Marvel is looking at ways to integrate it into the MCU And to give continuity to the character, Charlie Cox would play him again, despite this, there will not be a fourth season of ‘Daredevil’.

With the arrival of the platform, Disney +, Marvel had to cancel the agreement it had with Netflix to produce some series Based on her darker characters, which were highly successful on the platform, primarily that of the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen, so it was a disappointment for fans to know that she would not have a new season.

According to the agreement that exists between Marvel and Netflix, the comic company cannot make use of the characters they shared until a certain time has passed and apparently this is close to being fulfilled, so it is rumored that Matt Murdock could appear in ‘Spider-Man 3’, however, this does not mean that the series will continue on Disney +.

In an interview with the ComicBook portal, Charlie Cox, in charge of giving life to Daredevil in the series, expressed that he does not see it possible for Marvel to make a new season. “I don’t feel like that and I don’t know why I don’t feel like that, but they haven’t given me any reason to believe that and from a cynical point of view, I feel like maybe I’m trying to protect myself, because I would like nothing more than to do it againCox said.

Likewise, Cox explained that the rest of the cast of the series has already been integrated into other projects, reason why it does not see viable that they return to meet to leave in the series. “When you do a television show, it is very complicated, schedules and contracts are so difficult, that’s why as an actor, when you enter a television program, you sign six years of your life,” Cox explained.

Although surely many followers of the character will be disappointed, Cox hinted that there will be a fourth season of ‘Daredevil’, So we may see the character in other MCU movies, but continuing the series is something that is currently ruled out by Marvel.