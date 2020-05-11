‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ represented an unprecedented success for a biopic, which was tried to replicate in other films of stories of bands or musicians, but the popularity of Queen could not be matched. Due to the success of the first movie, there was a rumor that there could be a sequel, and that’s why Queen guitarist Brian May finally spoke about ‘Bohemian Rhapsody 2’.

Although he was known for bringing Freddie Mercury to life in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’Rami malek will be the new villain of the new James Bond movie, ‘No Time to Die’.

Queen’s biopic won more than $ 900 million dollars at the box office around the world on a budget of $ 55 million dollars in 2018. What could be translated as a resounding success, in addition to winning four Academy Awards, including the Best Actor for Rami Malek And furthermore, due to this success, Queen’s albums flatly increased their sales.

Despite the fact that the film had problems during production, when it became known that director Bryan Singer was fired due to bad behavior on set and for having a very bad relationship with Malek. Singer was replaced by the director of Dexter Fletcherwho finished the movie and ironically after directed Elton John’s biopic, ‘Rocketman’.

Now seeing such success in a movie could justify a sequel, that’s why Brian May spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about ‘Bohemian Rhapsody 2’, and that together with Queen’s drummer, Roger Taylor, they have discussed that possibility.

“Don’t think we didn’t think about it. We have talked. Basically we think not, for the moment. I suppose things could change, but I think it would be difficult. There are a million things in our career that couldn’t be shown in one movie, because the movie had to be so simplified in order to see it. “But we really don’t think there is another movie there. That’s the long and short of it all. May said.

The studio certainly has enough material to be able to make a sequel, but because now Fox belongs to Disney The rights are in the hands of the Casa del Ratón, so we will have to wait to see an official response from the studio. Would you like to see a sequel to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’?