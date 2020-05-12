One of the most beloved and emblematic sagas of cinematography and science fiction is ‘Back to the Future’, so many fans of the saga have been waiting for more than 30 years for a new installment, But it seems that his wait will be in vain, since everything indicates that there will be no ‘Back to the Future 4’.

The saga is so respected, that even Tom Holland has refused to star in a new remake arguing that “I would not be interested because it is a perfect film”, so he does not consider it necessary to make a new version, which speaks of the affection that most of the Hollywood stars have for this incredible story.

However, many studios and producers have been looking to make a new installment of this popular saga, However, its creators have already made it clear that they will not work on it again, so the co-writer and director of the trilogy, Robert Zemeckis, expressed in a virtual meeting organized by Josh Gad, that his response remains the same and He has no plans to make a fourth movie.

“Well, it would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we are thinking of doing another Back to the Future movie and they come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing. If I had the idea that I could have shot Bob with a straight face, we would have made it. I have no answer to that question, “explained Zemeckis.

With this sarcastic response, Zemeckis has made it clear once again that he has no intention of bringing the saga back and possibly he is quite right, since the trilogy is quite good as it stands, so a new film would risk tarnishing the entire saga if it is not as good as expected, since the expectations around this fourth part would be very high.

Also the producers of the trilogy, Frank Marshall and Bob Gale share the same opinion as Zemeckis and while they continue to have the rights to the story, very likely there will be no ‘Back to the Future 4’, so we only have to see the original trilogy.