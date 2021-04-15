Will there be an epic crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World?

Can anyone imagine the protagonists of Fast & Furious taking on the dinosaurs of Jurassic World? Assured success!

In principle, the saga of Fast & furious It is not related with Jurassic world, but both franchises are from Universal Pictures. So … who knows if they ever want to put all these characters together in an epic sci-fi action story?

Michelle Rodriguez who has played Letty ortiz in the saga of Fast & furious believe that matching the characters with the dinosaurs of Jurassic world it’s a great idea.

“I’m inside!”. Michelle Rodríguez said. “Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there is nowhere to go except to cross the mark and merge. It’s what big corporations do to each other when they get too big. You just have to mark and merge with each other. The way is lawyers and studies. Usually, the brands you are trying to merge belong to different studios. But if it is under the same umbrella, I don’t know. I’m just saying it works. “

Director Justin lin then he intervened saying: “I never say never to anything. Part of our philosophy is not to be pigeonholed or labeled. That is all I will say. “

Would both stories fit?

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), dinosaurs stay loose in nature. So after that, they get to breed and spread out into the world. Therefore, if there is someone capable of stopping the advance of these prehistoric beings and preventing them from becoming the dominant species, without a doubt that is Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his friends.

Also sure that a Vin Diesel He likes that idea a lot, since he will act as a producer in ARK: The Animated Series, an animation show that features dinosaurs like Jurassic world. This story will be about a mysterious primitive earth populated by extinct creatures, where people from all over human history have been resurrected. When 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker awakens there after tragedy, she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords, all while trying to discover the true nature of her. strange new world.

Would you like to see an epic crossover between Fast & Furious and Jurassic World? Leave us your comments below.