Will there be an audience at the Olympics?

Photo: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP / Getty Images

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said today that They continue to study if there will be an audience in the stands of sports competitions, although an announcement on the matter was expected by the end of this month.

“We could need more time (to make the decision), but by the end of April we should determine the general direction, ”said the president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, at a press conference today.

The presence of fans from abroad and the president of the organizing committee had already been prohibited Seiko Hashimoto clarified that the decision on the capacity will have to wait until June.

For his part, Taro Kano, the government minister in charge of the vaccination campaign in Japan, had revealed last week that The competitions could be played without an audience due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.