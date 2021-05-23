Will there be a wedding? Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera seen at the ceremony | INSTAGRAM

We know perfectly well that even though the actress Michelle Renaud and the actor Danilo Carrera announced their separation earlier this year, both have recently been involved in a series of speculations that they picked up where they left off.

Mainly because, a few months ago, both were captured together on the streets of the Mexico City, this after finishing the recordings of the soap opera “Wanting it all”, where the “former partner” were the protagonists.

Although, up to this point, none of the two artists has confirmed a relationship, however, the host Martha Figueroa revealed that both attended a wedding with Renaud’s family, so there was speculation about a possible reconciliation.

“Someone who is happy, even if she says no, that they are just friends with Danilo Carrera, is Michelle Renaud. Well, they did come back, they spent the weekend together in a wedding in Los Cabos with Michelle’s relatives, ”said the famous host during a broadcast of the program“ Con Permiso ”.

It turns out that they both spent the weekend together at a wedding in the beautiful city of Los Cabos with the relatives of the actressAs we already mentioned, however, everything indicates that both interpreters asked the assistants not to publish photos of Michelle and Danilo together.

All this, according to Figueroa’s statements, that’s right, the host affirms that Carrera and Renaud asked the event attendees not to publish photos of them together, of course to avoid all kinds of comments about an alleged reconciliation and others.

In addition, she made a statement that has captured the attention of the audience on television, because she assures that Michelle would like to marry Danilo, in this way she said it, very sure of her words: “She touched the bouquet and they say that whoever gets the bouquet gets married, so she is very excited because she says that she would like to marry Danilo and she has already told some close friends ”.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago, in a broadcast of “Suelta la Sopa” some images of the actors were leaked where both embrace, while Michelle kisses Danilo, after which she proceeds to give him a n @ lgada before they retired.

It should be clarified that these were not the only moments in which the ex-partner was seen together, since it was also possible to see that the actor drove Michelle’s car and took her home, all these events together have made the audience both start with all kinds of comments, both from Internet users and from the program hosts themselves.

As the host Juan Manuel Cortés assured during the segment where Michelle and Danilo were shown together: “I find it very curious that suddenly they let themselves be seen holding hands and kissing just one day after their telenovela ends in Mexico. . Why? Because from the beginning that break seemed so perfect that people thought it was a publicity stunt to draw attention to the novel. “

However, a few days later Renaud published from his Instagram, a series of photographs with which he made clear his position before the images disclosed next to his ex-partner until now: “In what they take for granted, they think, gossip, invent , they are wrong, right, judge or imagine … I play at being a model ”, wrote the artist.