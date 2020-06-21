© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Will the government give an incentive to travel? seb_ra / iStockphoto

There are rumors of a second economic stimulus check in the United States so that citizens can face the economic damage caused by the measures taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now there is also the possibility that instead of directly offering cash, the Donald Trump’s government may lean toward offering a tax credit that provides up to $ 4,000 to spend on domestic travel, thereby supporting the tourism industry.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, the tourism industry will lose up to US $ 910,000 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, which, according to what the agency explained to Forbes, is seven times the impact of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. To lighten this burden, Political lobbyists have brought a plan to the United States Congress and the White House that would benefit citizens with up to $ 4,000 in tax exemptions.

The original idea, at least publicly, came from President Trump himself, who, according to a CBS report, said on May 18 at a meeting with restaurant executives that creating a credit called « Explore America » ​​would not be a bad idea. « —CNET en Español and CBS are the property of ViacomCBS.

« The Explore America tax credit can be used by Americans for domestic travel, including restaurant visits. That would be great, » the president said at the meeting. The executive did not specify any amount at the time, but lobbyists are proposing $ 4,000.

What can I do with the $ 4,000 stimulus?

According to CBS data originally published by the Orlando Sentinel newspaper, the details of the proposal are still being coordinated, but the idea would be that citizens could receive a 50 percent discount on the price of the plane ticket and other travel expenses.

But won’t there be a second check?

Currently, both the second economic stimulus check and the $ 4,000 tax credit are only proposed. On June 10, however, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested to Fox Business that the Trump administration is seriously considering a new round of checks to ease citizens affected by the coronavirus.

« I think we are going to seriously consider whether we want to give more direct money to stimulate the economy, » Mnuchin said during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, according to CBS.

Mnuchin did not specify which of the proposed economic packages so far the government would be weighing. You can review here everything about the proposals of the second check and how much money you would receive.