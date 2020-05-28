While it is true that the official separate project, ‘Marvel’s Most Wanted’, did not achieve the expected success, fans know that with all the new changes the series has had in the past few years, it is possible that they will finally give us a spin-off of ‘Agents of SHIELD’, more now that the end is approaching with the seventh and last season of the series that premieres this week, this is why the producers are finally talking about it.

Ideas for a separate story are there, and many. To highlight we have SWORD, which is the spatial version of SHIELD and that will appear in the expected Disney + series + WandaVision ’, a little context would not be bad. There is also the team that Daisy (Chloe Bennet) created in the third season, Secret Warriors, although the actress has already pointed out that a separate version of her character or team is not being worked on.

With just 12 more episodes to go, fans are still wondering if we could expect an ‘Agents of SHIELD’ spin-off, and in a recent interview for Deadline, he joked. Jeph Loeb and Jeffrey Bell They talked about it.

“Is something really ending today?”Loeb commented smiling. “Those issues are way above our pay grade, and with the new Disney + and with all the restructuring that Disney is doing with ABC and Marvel, those kinds of questions really are above what we have to say,” added Jeffrey Bell. .

Even actor Clark Gregg was questioned about the possibility of repeating his character Coulson, as he has already done outside the series in ‘The Avengers’,’ Captain Marvel ‘,’ Iron-Man ‘,’ Thor ‘and’ Iron -Man 2 ‘.