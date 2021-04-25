Will there be a sequel to the movie on Netflix?

‘Of love and monsters‘has convinced the public, critics and even the Oscars. Could this success guarantee you a sequel? Our review of ‘Of Love and Monsters’.

When we come to the end of ‘Of love and monsters‘, released on Netflix this April, it’s hard not to get the feeling that the story could move on. Whether it should or not is another matter. The movie of Michael Matthews has turned out to be one of the surprises of the season in ‘streaming’: with a medium budget and an original story (although full of references, from ‘Zombieland’ to ‘Tremors’), he has managed to create a story that mixes comedy, post-apocalyptic settings, giant monsters and teenage romance. Having garnered public love, remarkably positive critical reception, and even an Oscar nomination for Best Special Effects, Will Paramount Pictures consider creating a sequel?

The film follows Joel (Dylan o’brien), one of the few survivors of the human race on an Earth that has been inhabited by dangerous monsters for seven years. It is the same time he has not seen Aimee (Jessica henwick), his high school girlfriend, who is in a remote community a week’s walk from hers. One day, after years of frustration, loneliness and fear, Joel decides to embark on an adventure and go in search of her. Will he be able to overcome all the obstacles that come his way despite not having any combat experience? Fortunately, meet some allies along the way, including an amazing dog named Boy.

Considering the ending (which we talk about below, so watch out for spoilers), we speculate on the possibility of a sequel and we collect here everything that its creators have said about it. And you:

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Netflix / Paramount

‘Of love and monsters’: Has a sequel been confirmed?

Unfortunately, no. Paramount Pictures has not yet ruled on whether there could be a continuation of the film, or perhaps a ‘spin off’ or prequel. Go that if ‘Of love and monsters’ could be a potential start for a film saga, given the success it has garnered so far. The film was released in the United States on demand and in select theaters on October 16, 2020, and since then it has won many admirers, who have grown incredibly with his arrival on Netflix on April 14. Even with an Oscar nomination! Even so, and despite the many threads that can be pulled as a result of the end of the story, its creators always thought that it was a single film.

The film’s director, Michael Matthews, stated the following in Decider:

“There has been some discussion about it. I have some interesting ideas. But we focused on this being just his own movie. It’s not the focus of” How do we start a franchise? “It really was like,” Let’s make a great movie! And then let’s see what the answer is, how it works, and think of an interesting way of where that world can go. “For me, and for Dylan, that has been a key thing: not trying to visualize it as this movie that is the beginning. of a franchise. That really depends on the public. “

Again, as Adam Wingard did in his statements about the continuation of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, responsibility is left to the public. But the truth is that the public is already making itself heard. It remains to be seen if he will have spoken loud and clear enough for ‘Of love and monsters 2’ to become a reality. From there, we can only speculate what that supposed potential saga might look like.

[Cuidado: spoilers del final de la película a partir de aquí]

Netflix

‘Of love and monsters’: How could the story continue?

At the end of ‘Of Love and Monsters’, Joel has proven himself: not only has he managed to survive a suicidal journey in search of Aimee, but he has discovered what he is capable of. And also, that this new world may seem scary at first, but it is still a world worth exploring. For this reason, he shares through the radio with all the communities that live underground the information that he has accumulated in his notebook about the monsters and the best survival tips, and encourages the remnants of humanity to find their place in an exciting new planet. In the last scenes, we see how a new stage begins for this monstrous Earth, and how Joel and his companions head towards the mountains. How could the story continue?

In a direct sequel, we could follow Joel and his friends on their way, exploring relationships between them that we haven’t seen enough of in this first movie. We could also follow Aimee, who leads her own community abroad, following Joel’s advice. What if the two meet again? A continuation could show us if that passionate goodbye kiss that they share can become something more, if it is a promise to meet again in the not too distant future to share a post-apocalyptic life together.

But of course, other types of stories away from the main protagonists could also be explored. For example, a ‘spin off’ of the duo formed by Clyde (Michael rooker) and little Minnow (Ariana greenblatt), two survivors who save Joel’s life and teach him everything he knows. Their dynamics are very funny and hooligan, and at the moment everything we know about them is very superficial. How did they meet? How have they learned so much about survival? What will they do once they get to the mountains, which is where they were heading when we met them? On the other hand, it is also true that there are seven empty years between the arrival of the monsters and the adventures of Joel, and there too many stories could be told.

Netflix

‘Of love and monsters’: Release date and more details

As we have told you, there is still neither confirmation nor, consequently, official details on the sequel to ‘Of love and monsters’, so for now you’re going to have to settle for putting the movie in a loop on Netflix. Or see the trailer again:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io