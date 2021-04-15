Will there be a sequel to ‘Palm Springs’?

Despite the fact that, due to the pandemic, it had to be released directly on Movistar +, without going through cinemas, ‘Palm Springs’ became one of the surprises of the season. Directed by the debutant Max barbakow and written by Andy siara, he told us the story of Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), and the time loop they both ended up immersed in after meeting at a wedding.

Critics and the public surrendered to this original rom-com premiered at the Sundance Festival that, although it has a well-closed ending, could be considered a continuation. This was explained by Andy Samberg on RadioTimes.com. “It could go in many directions because, despite how it ends, the ending is also slightly open, it depends on how you interpret it.” In fact, the thing could even lead to a situation in the style of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’. “Or also develop more marital happiness. You just don’t know where they are exactly ”, suggests the actor.

And his partner Cristin not only agrees but, according to the same medium, he commented on it with him on several occasions during filming. “We talked about it a lot on set. I remember we all used to joke about doing a kind of ‘Before dawn’ where you visit the protagonists three times throughout their lives “, he confesses. But he adds that they would have to agree on a few things: “My idea of ​​how it ends is totally different from Andy’s and from the writer and director. So, to shoot a sequel, we should start from the same page. “

