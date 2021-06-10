Will there be a second season of ‘WandaVision’? Elizabeth Olsen responds

WandaVision, the first of the Marvel and Disney Plus series to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delved into characters who didn’t have as much space before. Wanda maximoff Y View were the axes on which the series dealt with aspects such as mental health and attachment.

Although they may seem cliché, addressing these types of issues in such an obvious way is not a constant within Marvel and Disney. The humanization of the protagonists, two of the strongest characters in the superhero universe, brings the narrative closer to people, making those who do not seem ‘common’.

That may have contributed to the success of the first season of WandaVision. Perhaps, too, it is what makes many people wonder whether or not there will be a second season. On that it was pronounced Elizabeth olsen during a meeting with Kaley Cuoco for Variety.

Will there be a second season of WandaVision?

As commented by Elizabeth Olsen, there will be no second season. The actress explained during her meeting at Variety that WandaVision “it is definitely a limited series”. To this he added, in response to a comment by Cuoco that everyone is told that the series is limited: “I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people… ”.

Although that last comment leaves a window open for possibility, his initial response seems to be the clearest in relation to a second season. To this it is convenient to add a comment from Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, on the possibility. Feige had this to say during the Television Critics Association Winter Tour: “When we start with a movie, we hope there will be part two, we hope there will be part three. But we are not taking it into account in the first part ”.

To the above he added: “Some of the shows that I mentioned that we are about to start filming, such as She-Hulk or Moon Knight, we have them in mind with a structure that would lead to a season two or a season three in a more direct way compared to WandaVision that links directly into a feature film ”.

That feature film is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So although a second season of WandaVision is not feasible at the moment, it is certain that Wanda Maximoff will reappear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022.

The other two series that are part of the Marvel expansion are Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Both these and WandaVision can be seen on Disney Plus.

