The ways to achieve your goal are not easy and less when it comes to the future president. Ten chapters are not enough to show you the story of Elena Cañero-Reed, protagonist of the series that has excellent news for all fans of the new streaming platform, Confirm second season of ‘Diary of a Future President’Will the same actors return?

The cinema and television are having problems to be able to show the content on time, since the films and series that were scheduled for this year have undergone changes in their release due to the pandemic that does not seem to want to let their guard down. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,‘ Loki ’and‘ WandaVision ’ They may see significant delays in its release, but it is not official yet.

Only the MCU movies had official modifications, with ‘Black Widow’ being the only one from Phase 4 to be released this year, planned for November 6, hoping that by then the cinemas will be open and the fans willing to go out without fear, but this only time will tell. Meanwhile, the new streaming platform has excellent news for children who enjoyed this new series.

Confirm the second season of ‘Diary of a Future President’ with a new block of ten extra episodes, where Gina Rodríguez She serves as executive producer and actress, representing the adult version of Elena, while the young version is in charge of Tess Romero. Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver also return.