Will there be a new actor after Boseman’s death?

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther” actor, dies 7:32

(CNN) – The Black Panther legacy will continue, but not with a new actor in the iconic role.

Marvel Studios said Thursday that it will not be looking for a new actor for the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

“(Boseman’s) portrayal of T’Challa / Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium in Marvel’s past, and it is for that reason that there will be no new actor for the character,” said the director. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige during his presentation at Disney Investor Day.

“However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters featured in the first film.”

The sequel is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022 and will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

Boseman died in August at age 43, after fighting a private battle with colon cancer.

“Black Panther” earned more than a billion dollars globally in less than a month after its launch in 2018.