Since the coronavirus pandemic intensified in March, shoppers in the United States have witnessed empty shelves in supermarkets and have read about farmers who are throwing milk and destroying products due to the shortage of buyers.

More than a week ago, Smithfield Foods, one of the largest pork processors in the United States, closed its plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after more than 230 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and two people died. The Smithfield plants in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Missouri also closed after reporting that the employees tested positive.

Smithfield’s pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, closed when more than 230 employees tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Many other meat processing plants, including Tyson, JBS, and Cargill, have also temporarily closed in different cities in the United States and Canada, although some of Tyson's plants have chosen not to close despite having sick employees, and there have been several more deaths, with some reports suggesting those closings, along with panic purchases, will cause a meat shortage.

So will it be more difficult for consumers to find meat in the short term? Experts say there is no need to panic. Let’s take a look at what grocery store shelves will look like in the near future.

Although the supermarket is low on meat, farms are likely to have a surplus

Right now, the real problem the United States is facing is that it has too much meat, but has nowhere to send it.

"I see no shortage of meat," Mike Phillips, co-owner of the delicatessen Red Table Meat Co, told HuffPost, in Minneapolis. "In fact, it's the other way around, especially for the farmers I work with. They can't sell enough meat. They worry about going bankrupt. They've invested a lot of money in feeding the animals and now they have no one to sell it to."

With closed distribution channels, including restaurants and schools, farms have a surplus of animals. “The model only works when the pigs are ready,” said Phillips. “When animals reach an age, they are ready. Continuing to feed them will cost much more. Is there any place where they can process them? Do those people still work if you process them? Who will buy them? If no one is going to buy them, where will they be stored? Who will pay the processing bills while no one buys? ”

The problem is not only that they have nowhere to send the meat, but in many cases there are not even means of transportation to get to these places.

Ron Joyce is President and CEO of Joyce Farms, a North Carolina-based family business, saying the media has fueled a mindset that has fueled panic buying and that, in his experience, the true explanation for the shortage of supermarkets has to do with transportation problems.

"If a store usually receives one truckload of products a day, but due to panic purchases, consumers buy four or five times the normal quantities, it is not possible that they can manage four to five trucks a day," he explained. According to the boss Farms' livestock farmer, Allen Williams, "Food has to travel more than 2,400 kilometers in the United States to reach its final destination in a grocery store or restaurant. I think that in general, the United States has the capacity to produce meat that we need, but it could cause a shortage in the short term or at a regional level due to logistical issues and the closure of the plants."

How are grocery stores affected?

When it comes to supermarkets, many stores have been able to meet the demand for meat, or at least a large part. One of those chains is Whole Foods.

“Working with a wide variety of local and regional suppliers across the country gives us more flexibility in the source of supply and the ability to move inventory safely, as needed, to deal with potential shortages,” Theo Weening, Whole Foods vice president of meat and poultry, told HuffPost.

“Specific product availability and in-store replenishment vary across the country based on a number of factors, such as purchasing habits and supplier disruptions,” Weening explained. “However, our local and regional supplier associations, which meet our rigorous quality standards, have given us the opportunity to be flexible and avoid interruptions in supply chains as much as possible, bringing the product to stores as quickly as possible. ”

Another fear is that meat prices will rise in supermarkets due to variations in supply and demand. But experts believe there is no reason to worry.

Currently, the price of retail meat has increased, despite the fact that the price of livestock has decreased, which is due, in part, to the fact that the meat supply from the restaurants has passed to retailers: I mean, restaurants aren't ordering as many fillets of mignon, but consumers are buying ground beef to make burgers at home.

But Phillips says that both he and the farmers pay a “fixed” price for livestock and that the price is “stable.”

“The farmer knows what it costs the animal, both in terms of growth and processing,” he said. “I haven’t seen many changes in those prices in a 10-year period.”

“Meat and poultry production in the United States is very efficient and responsive to demand,” Joyce said. “If demand increases, prices usually increase in the short term, but then supply increases, which reduces prices. If demand decreases, the opposite happens. Competition often keeps prices in balance in the long term. However, each animal has different growth times, so production settings may vary. Chicken prices are those that adjust more quickly and easily to demand due to the short period of growth of these animals. Pork prices take a little longer and beef prices take longer. “

Ultimately, however, it is the consumers who determine the prices.

“When the consumer uses their dollars to demand cheap meat, then you have places like Smithfield that will increase production based on demand and satisfy people,” said Phillips. “But if people use their dollars differently, then for sure it will be possible to reach the farmers who are struggling right now and have a lot of pork to sell.”

Why is a meat shortage unlikely in supermarkets?

Despite what appears to be a temporary shortage in supply chains, consumer aid is on the way. "Producers and retailers generally plan for constant increases in demand and were not prepared to deal with the rapid increase we saw at the start of the crisis," the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) wrote on its blog. "But in the coming weeks, as retailers restock their shelves and consumer demand to store products at home declines, we will see fewer empty shelves and prices should stabilize or even decrease."

Furthermore, the USDA announced that "in both commercial and public storage, the United States has hoarded 925 million pounds of frozen chicken, 491 million pounds of frozen meat and almost 662 million pounds of frozen pork," and the federal government announced that it plans to buy some of the surplus meat from farmers and give them $16 billion in direct payments. So it looks like it doesn't have much sense to speak of scarcity.

How will we avoid a meat shortage in the future?

When the pandemic subsides, what will agriculture’s future be or should it be like?

“I think there will be more emphasis on local or regional food production,” said Joyce. “I would like to see more people get involved in the how and where their food is produced. Most are not aware that much of it travels across the country or even comes from other countries to reach them. “

Phillips shared that feeling. “I am hoping that people will become more interested in quality and local things, produce more food and understand the real costs and price of food … This is not the first virus that affects the entire line. I imagine that things are likely to have to change a lot. I feel it is an opportunity for people to ask themselves the why, where and how of their food, to examine the system and decide what is really healthy for us and what is not. ”