Will there be a fourth stimulus check?

The question remains in the air, especially after at least 75 congressmen pushed for a fourth stimulus check, but the answer so far is no, there are no indications that Congress will discuss a new economic package that sends direct aid to the families.

Nor has President Joe Biden shown any signs of endorsing a new project., similar to the American Rescue Plan (ARP) in that it is focused on its $ 2.25 billion American Jobs Plan for infrastructure and supports for health and housing.

None of the items contemplated in that proposal, which faces criticism from Republicans, is directed at an additional check to the last $ 1,400 that he IRS continues to distribute to millions of families.

Liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives sent a letter to President Biden to urge the approval of a new economic package direct to families, but have not received a response.

A recent letter from senators, including the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden (Oregon), and the Chairman of the Budget Committee, Bernie sanders (Vermont), advocates more aid, because the ARP funds that were sent mostly in March will have gone to the families most facing deprivation.

“This crisis is far from over and families deserve the certainty that they can put food on the table and have a roof over their heads”Democratic senators said in their letter. “Nearly 6 in 10 people say the $ 1,400 payments to be included in the rescue package will last less than three months.”

Experts also believe that a new aid project would be “viable” for certain families, since more than 18 million people continue to receive unemployment insurance.

“Certainly more direct stimulus payments are possible,” he told CNBC. Peter Earle, economist at the American Institute for Economic Research.

Another expert, David Blanchflower, who teaches economics at Dartmouth College, also told CNBC that ARP “won’t be enough.”

Republicans and some Democrats who opposed the new financial aid could reject a new direct aid plan.

This while the Biden Administration prefers to focus – for now – its efforts on immunization against COVID-19, the staggered reopening and the approval of its infrastructure plan, which aims to create new, better-paid jobs, the way that the president considers correct for the United States to recover its economy.