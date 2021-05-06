Will there be a fourth check? And how are the payments plus-up, third check and refunds



Today the IRS announced that it sent 1.1 million stimulus checks.

Today, the IRS sent out a new batch of the third stimulus check and plus-up payments that reached millions of people who were eagerly awaiting it to weather the current crisis caused by the coronavirus. We also tell you if a fourth check is likely to pass and how refunds are going.

Fourth stimulus check

Although third stimulus checks are still being sent to millions of households, there are already those who are scrambling to pass a fourth check. In fact, Congressional Democrats are asking President Biden to include a fourth stimulus check in his proposals.

Also, earlier this spring, a group of 10 progressive lawmakers asked Biden to include regular stimulus payments in his next stimulus bill.

Third stimulus check

Today the IRS announced that it sent 1.1 million stimulus checks in what would be the eighth batch of payments distributed since the support was approved in March. So far, 164 million payments have been disbursed, which are equivalent to about $ 386 billion.

This eighth batch of payments began to process from Friday, April 30, but the payment date was May 5. That is why many people received direct payments earlier to their accounts in the form of interim deposits.

Plus-up payments

This Wednesday a new batch of more than 570,000 plus-up checks was sent. Plus-up checks are money that the IRS is sending to people that you owe some or part of support to. And, to deliver the first and second stimulus checks, the IRS relied on tax returns from previous years to define who was eligible to receive the money.

As the financial situation of many people changed in 2020, now and the IRS is relying on the most recent tax returns and sending money to everyone who needs it. If it turns out that you are owed money, then expect to receive a plus-up check.

Refunds

You still have time to file your taxes, but remember that the faster you do it, the sooner you will have your refund money. The IRS has disclosed that 9 out of 10 people receive their refund money in a 21-day period, as long as they have filed their taxes electronically.

If you file your taxes on paper, then it could take six to eight weeks for your refund to arrive.

You can track your refund submission status in the IRS ‘Where’s My Refund?’ Tool.

